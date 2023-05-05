News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond appears in court charged with rape and sexual assault

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

The winger is alleged to have raped a woman in Wearside in 2022.

Prosecutors also claim Diamond, 23, of Falstone, Fatfield, Washington, sexually assaulted the same woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diamond, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and light blue tie, did not enter a plea to the charges at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, June 2.

Most Popular

After the charges were laid in March, Diamond was suspended by Sunderland and his loan contract to Lincoln City terminated.

Related topics:Courts