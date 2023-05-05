Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond appears in court charged with rape and sexual assault
Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
The winger is alleged to have raped a woman in Wearside in 2022.
Prosecutors also claim Diamond, 23, of Falstone, Fatfield, Washington, sexually assaulted the same woman.
Diamond, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and light blue tie, did not enter a plea to the charges at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, June 2.
After the charges were laid in March, Diamond was suspended by Sunderland and his loan contract to Lincoln City terminated.