Sunderland fishermen caught themselves after sneaking into banned docks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two fishermen were the catch of the day when they were nabbed by police within out-of-bounds docks.

Ross Carr, 39, and Joe Trueman, 20, were netted after being spotted by security clambering into Hendon Dock at the Port of Sunderland.

Carr, of Shaftesbury Crescent, Humbledon, and Trueman, of Castlereagh Street, Silksworth, were kitted out with rods and other fishing gear, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When police cast their line around the dock at nighttime on Saturday, January 20, they found them hiding behind a sea wall, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Neither man attended their planned court appearance to answer a charge of unlawful entry of buildings closed to the public under Port of Sunderland byelaws.

The case against them was found proven and each was fined the maximum amount possible under the 1978 legislation - £20.

Ian Palmer, prosecuting for Sunderland City Council, said: “This is a byelaw transgression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offence was at about 7.40pm. That was a Saturday when both defendants were observed by a security guard within the Port of Sunderland.

“They had got in through a fence near a public house. Both were carrying fishing rods and backpacks.

“A police officer and security travelled down to where they were last seen.

“They were seen trying to conceal themselves next to sea defences, near some workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both were given notice of prosecution and removed by the police. Warnings not to trespass are in the port area.

“Docks can be dangerous places to be during some weather. The maximum for breaking this byelaw is a £20 fine.”

Magistrates also ordered Carr and Trueman to pay £150 court costs, all financial penalties to be settled with the court within 28 days.