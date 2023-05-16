Sunderland firm fined £100,000 after making more than 400,000 unwanted calls

The Information Commissioners’ Office (ICO) slapped Rainton Bridge-based UK Direct Business Solutions Limited (UKDBS) with the hefty fine after it made the 410,369 unsolicited marketing calls to businesses registered with the Corporate Telephone Preference Service (CTPS) or Telephone Preference Service (TPS), which is unlawful.

The calls were made between March 1 2020 and October 31 2021. The ICO received said it received 96 complaints, and the TPS advised it had written to the company on 17 occasions outlining complaint details.

The ICO said during its investigation, UKDBS - based in Franklin House, Mandarin Way, was unable to provide evidence it screened details sourced from the internet against the TPS register or any reference to electronic marketing laws or the TPS / CTPS register in its training materials.

The ICO also fined Ice Telecommunications Ltd in Crewe, Cheshire, £80,000 after it made 72,682 unsolicited marketing calls to businesses registered with the CTPS or TPS between September 13, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

Andy Curry, ICO Head of Investigations said: “We are here to protect UK businesses, as well as the public, from unwanted marketing communications.

“It’s not acceptable that people in their place of work were made to feel uncomfortable all because they simply answered their phone.

“The fact that a number is in the public domain does not give free rein to marketers to make calls to businesses.

“The law is clear. Before any marketing calls are made, numbers must be screened against the ‘Do not call’ register.

“These fines are another clear message to companies flouting the law – we will take action to ensure the public and UK businesses are protected, and legitimate businesses complying with the law do not lose out.”

For more information about the ICO’s work to tackle nuisance calls visit ico.org.uk/nuisancecalls.

The ICO said queries around Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR) are one of its helpline’s most asked-about topics.

The organisation new series of three, two-minute videos cover direct marketing essentials, including email, text and telephone marketing. Offering quick and easy advice and tips on how small organisations can unlock the value of the personal information they hold to help their business succeed, they’re available to view now on the ICO’s SME web hub.

The ICO is hosting a free one-hour marketing webinar on May 23, 2023. Topics covered will include electronic marketing, privacy notices, and subject access requests. ICO experts will be sharing tips on how to handle people’s information confidently and lawfully. It’s also an opportunity to get involved and ask the ICO any questions. Places are limited and can be booked here until 19 May 2023.

Further information on B2B marketing can also be found here: Business-to-business marketing | ICO

