Sunderland firefighters attacked with stones and rubble after wheelie bin blaze call

Firefighters came under attack in the Carley Hill area of Sunderland.

A crew from Marley Park Community Fire Station was sent out on Tuesday, September 7, just after 8.30pm after reports of a wheelie bin fire in the Carley Hill area.

But while trying to locate the fire on foot, they were pelted with objects believed to be large stones and bits of rubble.

Although the crew were able to get back to their vehicle and nobody was seriously injured, there was damage to the vehicle from the objects thrown.

Northumbria Police have been contacted and additional patrols will be out looking to find those responsible. A review of CCTV from the TWFRS appliance and firefighter body worn cameras will also take place.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I’ve said it before and I will say it again, our firefighters do not deserve violence and abuse.

“They work tirelessly to keep our community safe and should be respected.

“Unfortunately these are becoming more frequent occurrences and this must stop! We are working closely with Northumbria Police to identify those responsible.”

Chief Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “This type of anti-social behaviour, committed by an overwhelming minority, is mindless and totally unacceptable.