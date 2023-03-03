Stacey Curtis, 32, left a house bash with two small bags of powder given to her for safekeeping by a friend who could not fit them into her party gown, a court heard.

Curtis had also downed alcohol during the evening celebration and was seen driving poorly by police on her way home to Villette Path, Hendon, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A breath test at around 8.45pm on Friday, February 10, put her at over twice the limit and led to her roadside arrest.

The white powder was not tested to prove it was cocaine.

Two packets of white powder, believed by police to be cocaine, were found on her, prosecutor John Garside told magistrates in South Tyneside.

She is starting an 18-month roads’ ban after pleading guilty to drink driving, and she also admitted a charge of attempted possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Garside said: “Police on patrol in Whitehouse Road saw a Ford Eco Sport being driven.

“They state that the vehicle clipped a curb and had failed to indicate.

“The vehicle was stopped, and the driver frankly said that she had had a couple of drinks. She failed a roadside breath test.

“She had two small packets of a white powder which are believed to be an illegal substance. That’s why it’s attempted possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She comes before the court with no previous convictions or cautions.”

Curtis gave a reading of 72mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

She appeared at the court having been arrested on a warrant, having failed to attend a scheduled earlier hearing.

David Forrester, defending, said Curtis had emailed the court to say she could keep the appointment, but her correspondence had not been seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charge of failing to attend court was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Of the driving and drug offences, Mr Forrester said: “On the night in question she had been to a friend’s house.

“She went to a party and stayed a little longer than she thought she would. She did have a drink, but she felt ok.

“The reason she had two bits of white powder is because it was a fancy-dress party. A friend’s dress didn’t have anywhere to put it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £140, with £85 court costs and a £56 victim surcharge.