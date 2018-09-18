Sunderland fan to appear in court charged with racially aggravated public order offence during Saturday's game at Burton Albion

A Sunderland AFC fan is set to appear in court after being charged following an alleged racist incident during Sunderland’s League One match at Burton Albion.

The 52-year-old, from Blackhall, was arrested and charged with a racially aggravated public order offence following an incident at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Derbyshire next month.

In a statement earlier today, Burton Albion reiterated the club’s "zero tolerance" approach to racism and said they are "fully committed to stamping out all forms of abuse."

The statement read: "Following the arrest and subsequent charge of a visiting supporter at Saturday’s home game, Burton Albion Football Club would like to remind all supporters that there is zero tolerance of racial abuse at the Pirelli Stadium.

"The football club is fully committed to stamping out all forms of abuse and making the matchday experience not only family friendly but welcoming for all visitors."

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, encouraged anybody who witnesses racism either at a football ground or anywhere else to report it to police.

"There is no place for racism in football," she said.

"The overwhelming majority of football fans in this region are well-behaved and among the most passionate supporters in the world, but we will not apologise for our tough stance and zero-tolerance approach against anybody found to be guilty of racist or disruptive behaviour.

"We would encourage any individual who witnesses any racist or offensive comments to report it to the nearest steward, police officer or to Kick It Out.

"We have already praised fans for their behaviour throughout last season and we look forward to building on this healthy relationship during the remainder of the 2018/19 season."