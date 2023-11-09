Sunderland fan left with part of skull missing after brutal street attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dad has been trapped in "continuous hell" while spending over a year with part of his skull missing after a shocking street attack.

The victim was punched twice by Craig Dalkin, without warning, as he walked along the street and smashed his head on the ground as he fell, which caused catastrophic injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Surgeons had to remove part of his skull and while he awaits a replacement metal part to be fitted, a procedure which carries enormous risks, the injured man's brain has no protection and is vulnerable to being damaged.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim has "no idea" why he was targeted by Dalkin, who he knew to "say hello in passing", in Walbottle Street, Houghton, in July 2022.

Dalkin's two punches were caught on sickening CCTV footage, which also showed him kick and spit at the victim as he lay unconscious on the ground.

The court heard the "thud" as he hit the roadside was so loud it was heard by a doorman who was working in the street.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said the victim suffered a break in his skull at the back of his head and bleeding on the brain which required surgery and then him being placed in a coma. He later developed infections.

Mr Wardlaw said: "He requires ongoing treatment, the fitting of a titanium plate to replace the bone removed from his skull.

"The risks involved in this are infection, bleeding and possibly death."

Mr Wardlaw said the victim suffers ongoing discomfort and dizziness and "feeling as though his brain is falling forward".

The court heard he has difficulty performing every day tasks, can no longer work and has to rely on help.

In a victim statement, the man said he can no longer go fishing with his dad as he previously enjoyed or attend SAFC games as he did.

He said his injuries were "life changing" and part of his skull was removed.

He added: "I can no longer be left on my own. My brain is vulnerable to damage with no skull to protect it. I am waiting for a metal skull plate from America, it was a one year waiting list for this operation, which itself could cause more brain damage."

The victim said he once had a "normal life" but is now in "continuous hell" and says when his children come towards him he has to protect his head rather than reach out to them.

Dalkin, 34, of Toronto Road, Sunderland, admitted causing grievious bodily harm.

Robin Turton, defending, said the attack was spontaneous and short lived and happened during a chance encounter.

Mr Turton said Dalkin's life has been affected by his actions and added: "This is a tragedy for the victim in this case."

Judge Amanda Rippon said "every aspect" of the victim's life has been "devastated" by the attack.

The judge said she had been shown a Facebook post under Dalkin's name which said "FFS, giving statements and turning up at crown, scumbags."