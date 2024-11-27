A city centre e-bike menace who attacked one delivery driver and tried to rob another has kept his freedom.

Jay Meade and a youth, both wearing balaclavas, were being a "general nuisance" and "hassling delivery drivers" while circling around the streets of Sunderland for almost four hours on March 12, 2024.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one food delivery driver was pelted with stones by the pair and another, who was told to hand over his bike but refused, was chased through the busy city streets.

The court heard how both victims were left in fear.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court: "Mr Meade and (the youth) were, between 5pm and 8.45pm, riding an e-bike around the centre of Sunderland, mostly in the area where Fawcett Street borders High Street and Bridge Street, generally being a nuisance, hassling delivery drivers in the area.

“CCTV from numerous services shows the e-bike circling, or ridden in circles, around Fawcett Street and shows both young men wearing balaclavas."

Mr Jones said the first victim was targeted shortly after 5pm and added: "The two defendants drove close by to him, circling around him and the pair began to throw stones at him and when they made contact with him it hurt.

“Fortunately no injuries appear to have been caused to him but he did form the view they were trying to take his bike from him.

"He took his bike to a repair shop in the vicinity for some work and when he came out the defendants continued their pestering activity. "

He states 'this incident hurt and scared me'."

Mr Jones said the second victim was targeted at around 8pm and told the court: "He was stopped by the two defendants on the e-bike. One pulled out this weapon, which he understandably thought was a knife but in fact was a wrench or iron file.

"He was told to hand over his pushbike by the two defendants, this being a joint enterprise.

“He didn't give over his bike and attempted to escape by crossing a busy road and was followed by the pair.

"Witnesses who were motoring past, members of the public in their cars, provided statements stating he appeared to be frightened.

“One of the witnesses took it upon himself to ring the police."

The court heard the victim ran to the safety of a pub and something was thrown at him but he was not physically hurt.

He said in an impact statement he was left "afraid".

Meade, 19, of Barbary Drive, Sunderland, admitted common assault and attempted robbery.

He has no previous convictions.

Jason Smith, defending, said Meade is "extremely immature", has mental health issues, learning difficulties and left school without qualifications.

Mr Smith said intervention from the probation service may help Meade gain skills to get employment and added that the other teen was "director of operations that day".

He added: "This was born out of immaturity, born out of stupidity."

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Meade to a community order for two years with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said Meade has a "straight, stark choice" to either stay out of trouble and take advantage of the help offered to him or go to prison.

The other teen was sent to the Youth Court for sentence.