Sunderland drunk staggered into traffic after being found slumped at side of road

Dylan Brown, 20, tossed his drink down in anger and staggered into the path of oncoming traffic when approached by officers in Blind Lane, Silksworth.

He became so hostile on Friday, July 15, he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “Two officers were on duty when they found the defendant slumped over at the side of the road.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“He had injuries which appeared to be from some time ago. He is drunk, and all the signs of drunkenness were there.

“He staggered into oncoming traffic. He was hostile towards the officers and threw his drink to the floor. He was shouting, he was arrested.”

Brown, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty in his absence to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

The court heard he did not attend the hearing because he had phoned his solicitor to claim he had tested positive for Covid.

He was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge in November for the same offence, and had the same conviction from July last year, it was said.

Angus Westgarth, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “He was born with alcohol foetal syndrome, is alcohol dependent and has a low IQ.

“He accepts that he is guilty of this offence and places himself at your mercy, ma’am.”