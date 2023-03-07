John Brennan, 35, refused to give his name when requested during a disturbance he caused at Tesco Express in Newcastle Road, Roker, a court heard.

Brennan, of Farding Lake Court, Marsden, South Shields, insisted officers already knew his identity from his past lengthy record of offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was otherwise happy to shout and act aggressively in front of officers and shoppers on Friday, February 17 – leading to his arrest.

The incident happened at Tesco in Newcastle Road.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Police were called to deal with a male who was causing an issue outside the store.

“When they got there, staff advised that the defendant had been barred previously. He was sitting and causing an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police tried to calm him, but he began aggressively shouting and screaming at police. He was told to behave but again became aggressive.

“He tried to leave the scene but again became aggressive and abusive towards police. This was in a public area.

“Officers tried to calm him down and noticed he was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He refused to provide his details to police.”

Brennan pleaded guilty in his absence to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Kennedy, defending, said: “I think what happened is that police turned up and asked for his details. He told them that they already knew who he was.

“There’s some concerning mental health at this time. In reality, there’s little the court can do.

“He hasn’t a good record, but he hasn’t been in trouble for a little while.

"Can I ask you to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad