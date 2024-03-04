Sunderland drug user jumped on windscreen of Motability car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug abuser found a new way to get high – clambering onto a disabled couple’s Motability motor and jumping on its windscreen.

Louis Downs, 34, of Ward Court, Hendon, Sunderland, then spat on the clothed arm of a police officer while being put into a law van’s cage after his arrest.

To compound matters eight days before Christmas, he was found with illegal cannabis when searched in custody.

But his vile antics were not enough to see him jailed, with magistrates in South Tyneside imposing a 14-week prison term which they suspended for 18 months.

They did so on condition he tackles his substance misuse which he must do as part of a court order - and they warned a spell behind bars was the likely outcome if he fails to comply.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said Downs inflicted an estimated £350 of damage to the vehicle when he struck in city centre Spring Garden Close.

She added: “The complainant was at home when he heard a commotion. He saw a male standing on the bonnet of his red Seat.

"The man was stamping on the windscreen and caused it to break. The police were called, and the defendant was arrested.

“He was verbally abusive and when put in the cage of the police van, he spat at an officer. The spit landed on the sleeve of his top.

“At the police station a small quantity of cannabis was found.”

Downs pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage, assault of an emergency worker, possession of drugs and failing to surrender to custody.

The court heard he has 41 previous convictions from 78 offences, the last being in July when he was jailed for 20 weeks for an attack on an emergency worker.

Ben Hurst, defending, said: “My instructions are that Mr Downs was under the influence of non-prescription drugs. He’s extremely remorseful.

“This appears to be the cause of the majority of his recent offending. For his substance abuse, he is being regularly tested by Wear Recovery.

“At the time of these offences he was homeless and sleeping rough. That’s not the case today. He now has a roof over his head and is much more stable.”

Magistrates ordered Downs to pay full compensation for the car damage and £50 to the policeman.