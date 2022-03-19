Sunderland drug user harassed mum and sister for cash to pay off debts

Marc Quinn, 25, targeted his sister and mother over several weeks, making repeated pleas for financial help.

Quinn, of East View, Castletown, was handed a suspended prison term after appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates heard he had given up drugs and found employment and his own flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “This is to do with drugs debts. His sister says he regularly asks for money.

“She describes that his behaviour is constant and that she is in fear of her brother.

“His mum is put under pressure to ask other family members for money.

“She states that he messages her for money and when she declines, he will threaten to cause damage or go to his sister’s house.

“He says that he is going to be chopped up if he can’t pay his debts.

“The defendant will threaten to burn his flat and kill himself if he doesn’t get the money.”

Quinn admitted one count each of harassment without violence against his mum and sister.

He committed the offence against his sister between December 1 and February 19, and his mum between January 20 and February 19.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “The reality is that he had a very difficult upbringing.

“He has suffered from significant mental health issues. He accepts that he has asked his family for money.

“He got back into a relationship with his ex-partner, and started to take drugs and a significant amount of alcohol.”

Magistrates jailed Quinn for eight weeks for each offence, to run concurrently and suspended for a year.

And he must also complete the Thinking Skills programme and 10 rehabilitation days.

Quinn was also ordered to pay compensation of £100 each to both his sister and mum, along with a £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.