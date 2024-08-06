Sunderland drug dealer jailed for selling cocaine alongside canines

A dog breeder is behind bars after he was caught selling cocaine and not just canines.

John Nicholson. | Northumbria Police.

Police raided John Nicholson's home in August 2021 and seized high purity cocaine, with a street value of up to £17,850 and some cannabis bush.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers also found a drug press, grinder, self-seal bags and £9,450 cash - made from selling drugs as well as dogs.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told the court: "The defendant accepts supplying cocaine to a small group of friends.

"The defendant accepts money seized from the address on arrest is the proceeds of criminal conduct, made up from the sale of cocaine and dogs he was breeding at the time.

"It is not possible to say what percentage was from the sale of dogs and the sale of drugs."

Dad-of-four Nicholson, 31, of Ravenna Road, Sunderland, admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a class B drug and possessing criminal property.

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth KC sentenced him to 28 months behind bars and told him: "The court must act to prevent those who profit from the sale of drugs to others and the misery that trade causes."

A separate hearing will be held next year to determine the exact profit Nicholson made through drug dealing.

Recorder Hedworth told Nicholson: "There is some issue as to how much of the money relates to the dealing in drugs and how much relates to the breed and sale of dogs."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Nicholson is able to provide evidence and receipts in relation to dog breeding.

Mr Adams added: "The amount of drugs is largely to do with his own use of drugs and his need for the drug cocaine.

"That was brought about from the awful memories he has of being in care from a young age."

Mr Adams said the offences are now old and Nicholson has taken responsibility for himself and his family, submitted references to his usual character and has job prospects.

The court heard Nicholson has previous convictions but none for drug dealing.