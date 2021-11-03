Sunderland drug dealer given second chance by judge

Gary Baxter originally told police he had the drugs to feed his own habit only after he was arrested in the Sunderland area.

But the 32-year-old later admitted possession with intent to supply and was handed a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Paul Cross told Newcastle Crown Court: "The officers, on the 28th of November 2019, executed a search warrant at the defendant's home.

Gary Baxter.

"No occupants were home but a phone was seized which was confirmed as belonging to the defendant."

The court heard that during their search almost two years ago, police found quantities of cannabis and cocaine inside a bag in a cupboard and his mobile phone revealed text messages and contacts related to drug dealing.

Mr Cross added: "When the officers left the address they saw the vehicle which they knew belonged to the defendant so they stopped the defendant andarrested him.

"A forensic report confirmed a total of 9.4g of cannabis. The defendant admitted possession but stated it was for personal use.

"He has two previous convictions for three offences, his last conviction was in 2005."

Baxter, now of Bentinck Street, Doncaster, later admitted possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a Class Bdrug.

Richard Herrmann, mitigating, said: "These are now old offences. Somewhat unusually with offences this old, none of the delay is the fault of this defendant.

"He has not used drugs since and there may be something in that because he moved himself completely out of the area.

"There is absolutely no doubt he's petrified at the potential outcome."

However, Judge Penny Moreland offered Baxter another opportunity and sentenced him to two years imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

The judge told him: "You were selling drugs to users.

"If you breach that (suspended sentence order) you will return to my court.

"I'm giving you an opportunity, there isn't going to be another chance."