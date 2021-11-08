Sunderland driver who lied about identity and got innocent motorist banned is jailed

Liam Jones used the name of his mother's former partner when he was caught driving in Sunderland in the early hours of July 11 last year while one-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 29-year-old kept up his pretence while taken to the police station, charged and even appeared at Sunderland Magistrates Court under the assumed identity.

As a result, the innocent motorist, a self-employed roofer who needs to drive for work, was given a 12 month road ban and fined.

Liam Jones.

A few days later, Jones contacted the victim and told him via text "I've only went and got you banned", followed by "if you grass me and get me sent down I'mtelling everyone it was you, just don't, I will pay you".

The court heard the victim felt he was put in a "horrible situation" and had no choice but to report what had happened.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court the footage from the custody suite and finger print examination confirmed Jones had been the person who was stopped for drink driving.

Mr Bunch said: "He had gone through the whole prosecution process in a false name."

Jones, of Gerrard Road, Sunderland, admitted doing an act tending and intended to pervert the course of justice and drink driving.

Judge Robert Spragg has now sentenced him to six months behind bars with a 15 month road ban and said such offending "strikes at the very heart of the administration of justice".

Judge Spragg added: "You were stopped drink-driving and matters should have stopped there, you should have given your correct name and been dealt with but at the police station you provided false details, pretended you were your mother's ex partner.

"You then attended Sunderland Magistrates' court and were convicted, leading to a disqualification of 12 months.

"Such behaviour calls for the deterrence of an immediate term of imprisonment."

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Jones "got in too deep," adding: "He told the initial lie as a reaction, in panic and regretted it almost immediately but he had told the lie by then and had to tell another lie and another lie."

Mr Cornberg said Jones has a factory job which has good prospects and positive references.