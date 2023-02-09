Sunderland driver tasered after Christmas Eve police chase urged to get help by judge

Tim Hewitt rammed two police cars and injured an officer's hand when they blocked him in to pull him over in Sunderland, on December 24, 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 31-year-old veteran drove away but was spotted by other officers as he reached speeds of up to 80mph and went through a red traffic light in the city.

Hewitt then drove on the wrong side of the carriageway and "swerved from lane to lane" to stop officers passing him once he got on the correct side of the road.

Tim Richard Stringer [Hewitt].

Hewitt went around a roundabout the wrong way and police deployed a stinger device that deflated his tyres and forced him to a stop.He then continued to try and get away on foot and was tasered.

But Mr Recorder Andrew Smith said: "Even that didn't stop you straight away."

Hewitt, of Maple Avenue, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and failing to stop when required.

The judge told him: "You had no thought at all for the high danger caused to the police, members of the public and yourself."

Hewitt, who has previous convictions, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars with a two-and-a-half year driving ban.

The judge told him: "As a veteran you have access to more resources than other people do. I accept it takes an admission on your part that you need help and sometimes ex-soldiers find it hard to do.

"It gives me no pleasure at all passing this sentence."Hewitt handed in a character reference from an army Sergant Major, about a difficult tour Hewitt was involved in.