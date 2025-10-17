Sunderland driver swallows £20 of cocaine after being stopped by police

A Sunderland driver swallowed £20 of cocaine just before patrolling police pulled him over on suspicion of offences, a court heard.

Mark Caris, 33, was then found with more of the prohibited drug when officers searched his grey BMW 5 series in Seaham Road, Houghton-le-Spring.

Caris, of Murrayfield, Doxford Park, had cocaine in a Kinder egg container in the back of the motor on Friday June 20, prosecutor Ruth Forster said.

An analysis of a blood sample he gave to police after his arrest showed he had also used cannabis.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Caris pleaded guilty to three counts of drug driving and one of possession of prohibited cocaine.

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban and adjourned the case for reports to the same court on Thursday, November 13.

Mrs Forster said: “Officers saw the vehicle in Seaham Road and approached the rear.

“They had concerns that it was maybe about to drive off. They gave clear instructions to the driver to turn the engine off.

“The driver fully complied, and they spoke to him. They were concerned, due to his behaviour.

“During a search of the vehicle, they found a blue Kinder egg in the back passenger seat. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug.

“When he was in the police vehicle, they noticed that he was displaying erratic behaviour, and his speech was slurred, and his pupils dilated.

“They were concerned he was driving under the influence. He said he had swallowed £20 worth of cocaine before the police stopped him.

“He also said that the drugs in the Kinder egg were cocaine. He was fully compliant.”

Caris gave a reading in blood for cocaine of 32mcg. The legal limit is 10mcg.

His reading in blood for cocaine breakdown product BZE was 569mcg, against a legal limit of 50mcg.

And his reading in blood for cannabis breakdown product THC was 3.4mcg, with the legal limit being 2mcg.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said: “There’s three drugs but two are the same, one being the derivative though there is also an amount of cocaine.

“What I would say of Mr Caris is that in June, he was feeling particularly low and depressed, and he behaved out of character.

“That is why he was taking drugs, which he doesn’t usually do. That will all be explained in a pre-sentence report.”

Caris was granted unconditional bail.