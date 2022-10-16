Christopher Price, 34, lost control of his VW Tiguan and hit the double decker in Smiths Terrace, Easington Lane, a court was told.

Price, of Tunstall Village Green, Tunstall, was taken to hospital after being freed from the vehicle by the emergency services on Wednesday, April 20. He suffered serious injuries including four broken ribs and needed surgery to have metal plates inserted into a shattered knee.

A blood test revealed he was over the drug-drive limit for cocaine breakdown product benzoylecgonine – and cocaine was also present. Magistrates in South Tyneside banned him from driving for two years.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the hearing: “Police had cause to attend in response to a call about a collision. The defendant’s Tiguan had collided with a double decker bus, and footage shows him driving and veering into the bus.

“Paramedics extricated the defendant from the car and he was taken to hospital. It was said that he had serious injuries. Bloods were taken, and cocaine, ketamine and morphine were also present at levels below the limit. Ketamine and morphine had been administered as part of treatment.

“I would submit that there was an unacceptable level of driving and cocaine was present. You must disqualify the defendant.”

Price, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drug driving. A charge of drink driving was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a reading for benzoylecgonine of 493mcg per litre of blood, against a legal limit of 50mcg.

Shada Mellor, defending, said: “He went on a two-day spiral where he took alcohol and cocaine. He was not out partying, he was at home, abusing alcohol and cocaine.

“Two days later, he thought that he was ok and was driving to a Greggs when he had the collision. He has said that he will lose his employment if he loses his licence.”