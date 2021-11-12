Sunderland driver poured whisky over himself after he was involved in four-car collision

Bernard Mooney’s behaviour in city centre West Wear Street was done in front of police.

Mooney, 57, of Toward Street, Hendon, was spared jail by magistrates who handed him a 12-week suspended sentence and banned him from driving for three years.

Prosecutor Leanne Duffy told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court the offence happened at noon on Saturday, September 18.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She said: “The defendant was involved in a four-car collision. He has driven into the back of a car and carried on and hit two others.

“He was in the driver’s seat and was aggressive towards police officers. They formed the opinion that he had drunk alcohol.

“He produced a small bottle of whisky and took a swig and spat it out. He then poured whisky over his head and face.

“He refused to give a breath sample and remained aggressive. It was a deliberate refusal to provide.”

Mooney pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

The court was told he has three previous convictions, including the same offence in 2007.

Alaister Naismith, defending, said: “Mr Mooney has taken steps himself to stop drinking, and 2007 was when he took his first major steps.

“He had been pretty much abstinent but had become involved in some issues with locals who had attacked his home.”

Mooney was also handed an 18-month community order, with a requirement of 30 days of rehabilitation work and a nine months of alcohol testing.