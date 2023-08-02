Sunderland driver jailed after leading police on dangerous high-speed pursuit

A banned driver is behind bars after he led police on a dangerous pursuit through red lights while bypassing several stinger devices.

Michael Seager. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Officers spotted Michael Seager behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra acting suspiciously by driving at slow speeds, breaking suddenly, and constantly turning his head.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that when requested to pull over, Seager initially complied but then sped off in a bid to escape in the early hours of April 4.

Prosecutor, Joseph Hedworth said Seager accelerated away before turning around and heading eastbound on the A184.

Mr Hedworth said: "The Astra straddled the central white lines and it was then driven through further red lights.

"The Astra was then driven at more than 70mph through another set of traffic lights."

The court heard Seager also narrowly missed another car which was stationary in lane one of the carriageway.

He then reached speeds of up to 80mph before his own car was damaged as he tried to evade three police stinger devices that had been deployed.

The court heard he also braked sharply to try force the police vehicle to crash into the back of him as the chase continued on the A19 dual carriageway.

Mr Hedworth said that officers were eventually able to pull alongside Seager who stopped his car and tried to flee on foot near a housing estate.

However, he was apprehended a short while later and was arrested. When asked to co-operate and provide a breath test, the defendant refused and said: "I don't care man."

The court heard he appeared intoxicated and his pupils were dilated.

The 28-year-old also refused to provide a sample via blood, telling staff that he was afraid of needles and that he had to use numbing cream when getting previous tattoos.

Seager, of Bayswater Square, Sunderland, who has ten previous convictions including driving offences, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC told Seager he was satisfied the dangerous driving was "prolonged and persistent" and jailed him for 14 months.

Vic Laffey, defending, said that Seager panicked and if he'd complied with police to begin with, he would be facing far less serious charges.

Mr Laffey told the court: "He made a foolish decision on the day.

"He is somebody who struggled with driving matters. He struggles in relation to personal relationships.

"He accepts he needs to grow up."