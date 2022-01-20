Sunderland driver given jail warning after fleeing from three-car smash

Joseph Gibson, 22, was involved in a collision on the A690 Durham Road, Sunderland, at 11am on Sunday, September 12.

But as the two other motorists got out to exchange insurance details, Gibson, of Roker Baths Road, Roker, drove off.

Police found his damaged, orange-coloured Mini around a mile away soon after on the same day, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said they attended his home two days later, with Gibson confessing to being at the wheel.

Magistrates ordered an all-options report into his offending, which means he could face custody.

Ms Reading told the court Gibson’s actions meant police could not breathalyse him at the scene, as would be standard procedure.

She added: “There was a road traffic accident where three cars were in a collision.

“Two vehicles stopped at the scene to exchange details. Both drivers suffered minor whiplash.

“An orange Mini driven by a young male failed to stop despite being heavily damaged.

“Later that day, police located the car around a mile away from the scene with considerable front-end damage.

“On September 14, an officer went to the defendant’s address and interviewed him.

“He fully admitted being the driver at the time and failing to stop and failing to report the accident.”

Gibson pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident and failing to stop after an accident.

Anna Metcalfe, defending, told magistrates she believed the case fell into the community order range.

Magistrates adjourned the hearing for an all-options pre-sentence report, and Gibson will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, February 9.