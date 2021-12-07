Sunderland driver admitted being banned from the roads when caught at the wheel

Sam Raine, 23, confessed to being banned when police stopped him at the wheel of his Ford Focus in Rosslyn Mews, Millfield.

But Raine, of Lime Street, also Millfield, also admitted he had bought the motor during his disqualification period, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

And his admission means he could receive a new driving ban of up to 12 months instead of six – and any disqualification will cost him his job, his solicitor informed the court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland told the bench: “Officers were on patrol in a marked car at 11.30pm in Rosslyn Mews.

“They made checks of a vehicle and then spoke to the driver. He admitted to being disqualified.

“He also said he was the owner of the vehicle and had recently bought it for his own use.

“He was in the company of a male who he said he was giving a lift home to.

“This is a case of higher culpability because the vehicle was bought during the period of disqualification.

"He was also driving without a valid policy of insurance.

“He was very candid with officers about that, perhaps too candid for his own good.

“I can’t say how far he had been driving and there’s no indication of bad driving.”

Raine pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard he was banned by magistrates in Sunderland for 12 months in September last year for drug-driving, his only conviction.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said a new ban of any length would see Raine lose his employment.

She reminded magistrates they had the discretionary power to impose a points-only penalty, which would spare him a ban.

Mrs Gatens added: “He told the police about the car and without that, there would have been no evidence that he had purchased the vehicle.

“That is an aggravating feature, but there is no evidence that he had driven any significant distance.”