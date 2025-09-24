A Sunderland car driver who fled after a collision with a biker was arrested after admitting what he had done on social media, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Knapp, 50, sent out an appeal for information about who he may have hit after coming to his senses and wishing to come clean.

Michael Knapp, 50, was involved in a collision with a motorbike.

Knapp, of Ribble Road, Hylton Red House, and the motorcyclist were involved in an accident in nearby North Hylton Lane on Sunday, June 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard the blame was a case of “six and two threes” but that Peugeot 208 driver Knapp did not stay to exchange details.

He later returned to the scene but the other motorist, who is not thought to have suffered serious injury, was no longer present.

Remorseful Knapp turned to social media and the next day the biker’s family contacted police.

Prosecutor Warren Ridley said: “Officers were called to a gentleman’s address on June 30, because there was a report of people at that address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival, a female approached officers and told them that an accident had happened and that someone had been knocked off a motorbike, and the other driver had not stopped.

“The defendant was arrested for the offences of failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

“When interviewed, he made no comment to all matters that were put to him.”

Knapp pleaded guilty to charges of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Chris Wilson, defending, said Knapp had suffered his own heartbreak from a road accident, following the death of his son eight years earlier.

Mr Wilson added: “Effectively, Mr Knapp was on a major road and the victim on a minor road.

“It was six and two threes who caused the accident, but the victim fell from his motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no medical evidence to call by the prosecution. The victim has made a full recovery.

“He returned to the scene afterwards, but the motorcyclist had left. He made inquiries on social media to find out.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and granted Knapp unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, November 13.