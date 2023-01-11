Sunderland drink driver who skidded on ice and sent woman motorist spinning into another vehicle is handed road ban

George Kennard, 66, overshot a junction on Chester Road, Sunderland, and clipped the woman’s vehicle.

Kennard, of Ewesley Road, High Barnes, sent her spinning three times and into another motor on the evening of Monday, December 12.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess told magistrates in South Tyneside Kennard gave a breath test reading of 83mcg of alcohol, which was well over the 35mcg limit.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

They banned him from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to a drink-drive charge.

Ms Burgess said: “There was a road traffic collision. The defendant was driving one vehicle and the witness another.

“It was close to a junction on Chester Road. She describes the defendant’s vehicle making contact with her vehicle.

“She spins two or three times before making contact with another vehicle.

“The police were called, and they could smell intoxicants on the defendant. A roadside breath test was failed.

“The offence is aggravated by there being a road traffic collision. The witness does describe bad road conditions and that it was icy.

“It’s very clear the vehicle being driven by the defendant misjudged the junction.”

Joanne Gatens, defending, said Kennard was “deeply remorseful for the choices he made that night.”

She added: “He would say that the road was icy and that when he broke, the brakes locked which caused him to overshoot the junction.

“He thinks that would have happened irrespective of the alcohol. He has never been in trouble before, which is mitigation.”

