Sunderland drink driver tried to trick police by swallowing car keys

A Sunderland drink driver pulled over by police tried to trick them by attempting to swallow his car key, a court heard.

But Michael Baker, 36, of Rotherfield Road, Hylton Red House, was unable to get it down – and spat it out at the roadside.

Baker exited his Vauxhall Astra after being tailed by officers who saw him jump a red light at 2am on Saturday, October 4.

He walked away so quickly that a PC had to run to catch up, prosecutor Keith Laidlaw told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

After being stopped in his tracks and quizzed, he spat out the key, admitted he had tried to swallow it but it was “far too big”.

A breath test showed Baker, who has a conviction from 2018 of failing to provide a sample for analysis, was over twice the booze limit.

The self-employed asbestos removal worker is now starting a three-year roads’ ban after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Mr Laidlaw said: “Officers were on duty on Rotherfield Road when they sighted a white Vauxhall Astra which they believed to be driving at speed.

“They saw just one person inside and followed the vehicle. What happens is that they witnessed it turn right into Washington Road.

“It then went through a red light, and they pulled it over. Mr Baker got out and walked away from the vehicle. An officer ran after him and stopped him.

“He could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath, and the defendant was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.

“It was confirmed that he was the owner of the vehicle. He was searched.

“At this point, Mr Baker has spat out his car key which he had tried to conceal from the officers.

“He told the officers that he had tried to swallow the key, but it was far too big.”

Baker gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 86mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Stephen Hamill, defending, told magistrates: “He is ashamed and embarrassed about his behaviour.

“It’s 86mcg in breath, it’s at the top end of the range. It’s up to you if you think it crosses the community order threshold.”

Magistrates said the case did not merit a community order punishment.

They also fined Baker £200 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.