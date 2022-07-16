Sunderland drink-driver handed road ban

Stephen Rivers, 44, was stopped by officers in Silksworth Lane,in the early hours of Wednesday, June 22.
Magistrates in South Tyneside were told Rivers, of Altrincham Tower, was stopped due to a report of concern about a motorist.
Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “Officers were on duty in Sunderland city centre just before 4am.
“They received a report which suggested that a drink-driver was driving a silver Honda Civic in the city centre.
“The officers pulled the defendant over and they described him as showing signs of being intoxicated.
“He gave a positive roadside breath test and was taken into custody.”
Rivers, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, gave a reading of 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.
The court heard he has 28 previous convictions from 75 offences.
Magistrates banned Rivers from the roads for 20 months and fined him £140, with a £56 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.