Sunderland drink-driver gave false name of 'Chris' when stopped by police

A drink-driver gave a false first name to police after being pulled over for motoring without lights in darkness, a court heard.

Jonathan Watson, 36, claimed to be called ‘Chris’ when stopped in a friend’s Peugeot 207 in Dairy Lane, Houghton, at 1.30am on Thursday, November 21.

Watson, of Gilcresent South, Fencehouses, quickly came clean and also admitted the car’s owner did not know he was using it.

He then gave a positive roadside breath test for alcohol and was arrested – and a search of the vehicle uncovered non-prescribed drug pregabalin.

Prosecutor Clare Irving told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The defendant was stopped because of the manner of his driving.

“He was travelling with no lights on, and the vehicle was moving across lanes in the road and travelling slowly.

“The police indicated for him to stop, and the officer thought he was heavily intoxicated.

“He was asked if it was his car, and he said ‘no’ and that the owner of the car didn’t know that he had it. No charge came from that.

“A search was conducted, and a blister pack was located. It contained two tablets.

“He initially said that he was called Chris but later Jonathon Watson. He was cautioned and arrested. He was heading to twice the legal limit.”

Watson pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving, possession of class C controlled drug pregabalin and driving without a licence.

He gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 61mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mrs Irving said Watson was jailed for an undisclosed offence last September and had a drug possession conviction from 2018.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “There’s not really too much to say. He shouldn’t have been driving. He didn’t have a licence to drive.

“He thought he was ok to do so but clearly, he wasn’t. He admits that the small amount of drugs were for his own use.

“He understands that he will be disqualified from driving for at least 17 months.”

Magistrates banned Watson from driving for 20 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.