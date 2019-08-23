Sunderland drink driver found by police hanging out of window of car wedged between another vehicle and a brick wall

John Thomas Campbell, 51, was lying out of the window of the car he was in when the police arrived on the scene, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The incident happened on June 14 this year in Sunderland’s Stretton Place.

Campbell, of Fulwell Road, admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to produce a specimen for a breath test.

Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said: “Officers were despatched to attend the scene regarding a male who had crashed the vehicle and was stuck inside.

“It was clear to officers that he was intoxicated and his eyes were glazed.”

She said Campbell became very aggressive with the police officers and refused to give a sample.

Ms Frame said he was swearing at the officers and refusing to do the breath test.

She added: “He did admit the vehicle was his brother’s and that he had been drinking.”

She said he told police he had drank a bottle of vodka and some cans of alcohol because he had been struggling since the death of his girlfriend.

Tom Morgan, defending, said Campbell is a man clearly afflicted by major depression and who takes bereavement very hard.

He said: “He is immature and he has a learning difficulty. His alcoholism was caused by the death of his mother 19 years ago and he has been in that cycle ever since.”

Mr Morgan said his client had been hospitalised due to his severe mental health problems and that his behaviour, mental health and offending are instigated through his drinking problem.

He said: “He is stuck in a cycle that will only result in him dying or taking action.

“He knows he is on a knife edge.

“He needs to deal with his demons not just mask the pain.”