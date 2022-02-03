Sunderland drink-driver crashed into the back of taxi and then tried to blame cabbie

Ryan Siddle, 33, told his victim the 3.10am smash on the A1 near the Team Valley was his fault.

His refusal to accept responsibility led the cabbie to call police on Sunday, January 16 – and a breath test revealed who was at fault.

It showed Siddle, of Forster Street, Roker, was over twice the drink-drive limit, his second such offence, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

They banned him from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “The witness was a taxi driver who was travelling northbound on the A1.

“He saw a car behind him, and he thought that the vehicle was going to hit him, and within seconds it’s done just that.

“The car has hit the back of him and swerved into lane two, where it came to a stop.

“The defendant tried to blame the witness for the accident, and for that reason the complainant contacted the police.

“Officers attended and the taxi driver told them that he believed the other driver to be drunk.”

A breath test revealed Siddle had 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he had committed the same crime in 2008.

Rebecca Highton, defending, said: “He understands the harm he could have caused, he has deep remorse.”

Siddle was also handed a 12-month community order, with requirements of 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.