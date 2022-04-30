Sunderland drink-driver caught slurring his words at McDonald's drive-thru while three times over limit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Cutter, 46, took his Honda Civic to the fast-food firm’s outlet in North Moor Lane, Farringdon, the morning after the night before.

But Cutter, of Porchester Square, Pennywell, gave the game away by slurring his words while making his order at 7.20am on Friday, October 29.

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong told magistrates in South Tyneside that staff tipped off police, leading to Cutter’s arrest at the scene.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He is now starting a 25-month roads’ ban and a night-time home curfew after pleading guilty to a drink-drive charge.

Miss Armstrong said: “The police received a call from staff at McDonald’s.

“They stated that they had concerns for a driver who had been in the drive-thru who was slurring his words.

“Two officers attended the car park and saw the vehicle which matched the description, and both officers approached.

“They spoke to the driver and asked him to turn off the ignition and place the keys on the dashboard. He did this but did so sluggishly.”

Armstrong was breathalysed at the scene and gave a reading of 114mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He was arrested and provided an evidential sample at a police station of a lower level 106mcg of alcohol.

The court heard Cutter has 10 previous convictions and was jailed for six months in January for a domestic-related common assault.

He was released from prison on licence in March, and will remain subject to post-sentence supervision from the Probation Service until April next year.

Cutter was also given 10 points on his driving licence in July 2019, for failing to provide a sample for analysis while in charge of a vehicle.

Robin Ford, defending, said Cutter did not have an issue with alcohol, but added: “It was the morning after the night before.

“He understands the impact a disqualification will have on him. He has mobility issues.”

Magistrates also made Cutter subject to an eight-week community order, with an eight-week electronically monitored 7pm to 7am curfew attached.