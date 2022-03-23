Sunderland drink-driver caught after leaving behind training shoe as he fled from police after crash

Ryan Craigs’ lack of full footwear made him easily identifiable when officers caught up with him at Jarrow Metro station.

Craigs, 27, of Tunstall Road, Hill View, fled after smashing into another motor while at least twice the limit at 7am on Wednesday, April 7.

His victim in Monkton Terrace, also Jarrow, watched as he got out of his car and flee when police arrived.

Jarrow Metro station.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Craigs pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He was banned from driving for three years.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “The witness was driving in Jarrow when a Vauxhall Vectra collided with his vehicle, causing damage.

“Both vehicles came to a stop in Monkton Terrace, and the witness saw the defendant exit the driver’s side.

“Police officers attended and the defendant ran off. Officers pursued him but he jumped over a fence.

“He left a trainer behind. Later that day, officers located a man fitting the driver’s description at Jarrow Metro platform.”

Craigs gave a breath test reading of 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He expressed his dismay when Deputy District Judge Gareth Williams confirmed his crime carried a mandatory 36-month disqualification.

Judge Williams said that was because Craigs had pleaded guilty in 2017 to failing to give a breath sample to police when suspected of having driven while drunk.

Craigs escaped a ban after persuading magistrates his car had been stolen and he had not been at the wheel.

But the conviction made him subject to an automatic three-year ban under the two-strikes in 10 years drink drive-related rule.

The demolition worker said the sentence would “ruin my life” and may prohibit further job opportunities.

Charlton Carr, defending, said his client had given a positive pre-sentence interview to the Probation Service.