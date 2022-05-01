Sunderland drink-driver banned from the roads for over three years after his third offence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syed Mojnu, 36, was involved in a three-car collision on the A184 at Gateshead, while at the wheel of his Peugeot Boxer van.

Mojnu, of Peel Street, Hendon, and two other drivers were breathalysed at 6.45pm on Saturday, April 9, and he was found to be over the limit.

He had been drinking in response to his uncle’s death and was on his way to console family members, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

It was the third time he had been caught drink-driving, with the first being in 2007 and the second in 2014.

The court was told his latest offence made him subject to a minimum 36-month ban under the two-strikes 10-year rule.

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong said: “The defendant was driving on the Felling Bypass when he was in collision with two other vehicles.

“Two of the vehicles were stationary in lane two, close to the Jet garage and Sunderland Road, when police arrived.

“There was damage to all the cars, but no-one was injured.

“Officers carried out the necessary checks to see that the drivers were insured and had licences, and all were breath tested.”

Mojnu gave a roadside reading of 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He was arrested and later gave an evidential reading of 45mcg in breath.

Miss Armstrong added: “He was interviewed but gave no comment to all questions.”

Mojnu, who also has convictions in 2008 and 2011 for driving while disqualified, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “On the day in question, he had had the very sad news that his uncle had passed away.

“He had some drink to calm himself down. He had no intention of driving, but he was very close to his uncle.

“He accepts that he had had a bit to drink, It’s a low-level reading.”

Magistrates banned Mojnu from driving for 38 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.