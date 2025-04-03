Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland drink driver is starting a giant 40-month roads ban for a two-minute motoring indiscretion.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Derwent Street | NW

Samuel Boggan, 20, took an estimated 120 seconds to park his flustered partner’s car in a busy city centre street because she could not.

But Boggan, of Bollihope Drive, near Plains Farm, had been boozing and bar staff who watched him get behind the wheel were suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They contacted police who promptly arrived to view incriminating CCTV of Derwent Street at 11.30pm on Saturday, February 8, a court heard.

Officers then found Boggan standing next to the VW Polo, beer bottle in hand, and accompanied by the woman, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

He was arrested and gave an evidential breath test sample at exactly the starting point police prosecute.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told Boggan was also banned for 18 months in February last year for drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant they had to disqualify for a minimum of 36 months, to a maximum 40 months.

Mrs Beck said: “Police were contacted. They watched the CCTV. They saw the male drive the vehicle and park it.

“He appeared to be drinking from a bottle while the engine was still running.

“They attended and saw a male and a female who had been waiting for him on the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He showed signs of being intoxicated and was holding a bottle of beer. He was arrested and cautioned.”

Boggan pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 40mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg, and police usually only prosecute at 40mcg.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “A poor decision in the heat of the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He says his partner was driving the car, and she’s the lady on the footage at the side of the road.

“There were vehicles behind, and she became anxious. She asked him to park. It’s about two minutes, he repositions and gets out.”

Boggan was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.