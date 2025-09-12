Sunderland drink driver banned from roads after colliding with stationary trailer

A skills instructor who crashed into a stationary trailer in Hetton-le-Hole while driving over the limit has been banned from the roads.

Andrew Moss, 43, is starting a 14-month disqualification for the booze blunder in his VW Polo in Fir Tree Lane on Thursday, August 21.

He was pulled over by the police and breathalysed.

Moss, of Whitethroat Close, also Hetton-le-Hole, complied with a police request for a breath test, prosecutor John Garside said.

It showed a reading of 50mcg of booze, against a legal limit of 35mcg, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

He entered a guilty plea to a charge of driving with excess alcohol and was banned from motoring for 14 months.

Mr Garside told the hearing: “Police had been asked to attend due to the defendant colliding with a stationary trailer.

“He does come before the court with historic convictions but not for the same offence and in 2011.”

David Forrester, defending, described Moss’s alcohol reading as “relatively low”, adding: “The disqualification will impact on him.

“He is self-employed and trains people in plant machinery, and he does this around the country.

“He apologises to the court for being over the limit. I’d invite you to offer him the drink driver rehabilitation course.”

John Fleet, chair of the bench, told Moss: “You have pleaded guilty to this excess alcohol matter, so we can reduce the fine it would normally attract.

“But the offence is aggravated by the fact that you were involved in a collision.”

As well as the ban, magistrates fined Moss £350, with a £140 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

They also offered him a place on a ban reducing drink driver rehabilitation programme.

Moss was told that 14 weeks would be shaved off his ban if he completes the course and he could be back on the roads by Friday, July 3 next year.

If he chooses not to do the course, his ban will run to its full term and end on Monday, November 9 of the same year.