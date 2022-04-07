Sunderland drink-driver ‘as close to prison as it’s possible to be’ after being caught ‘slumped over the wheel’ while more than three times over limit

Scott Graham, 50, was told by a judge his breathalyser booze reading put him “as close to prison as it’s possible to be”.

Graham, of city centre High Street, was found at almost three-and-a-half times the limit in his Ford Focus in Barnes Park Road, Barnes Park.

He was slumped in the driver’s seat and the engine was running – and he had to be woken by police on Sunday, February 6.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

His reading of 118mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – against a legal limit of 35mcg – was just two microgrammes below the custody threshold.

District Judge Zoe Passfield warned him of how near he had come to a possible prison term – and then banned him from driving for 30 months.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He is seen driving very erratically.

“He’s all over the road and has a flat tyre and is driving on the rim.

“A member of the public called the police, and they found him parked at the side of the road.

“He’s not compos mentis, and is slumped over the wheel with the engine running. He’s woken up. He’s just below the custody threshold.”

Graham pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to surrender to the custody of the court on Monday, March 14.

Of the latter offence, Mr Anderson added: “When he was arrested, he said he was too drunk to attend court.”

The court heard Graham also has a conviction for drink-driving in Scotland in 2007.

Defending himself, he said only: “I apologise deeply for my stupidity.”

Judge Passfield accepted Graham had been frank about the background to his driving offence in a pre-sentence interview with the Probation Service.

As well as the disqualification, she handed him an 18-month community order, with 40 rehabilitation days and six months of alcohol treatment.