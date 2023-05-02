File image c/o Pixabay.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused plans for a property at Park Lea near West Park in the Herrington area.

Plans submitted earlier this year sought permission to change the use of a garage to a dog groomers with a new window and associated access.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on April 28, 2023.

The main reasons for refusal included road safety concerns due to the “attraction of vehicles to and from the site and without adequate off street parking facilities”.

It was also noted that the commercial use would be “inappropriate” within a residential area and was “likely to have a detrimental effect on the amenities of nearby residents by reason of noise and disturbance”.

This was because the business was expected to open between 9.30am and 4.30pm on most weekdays, with up to 10 appointments per day, generating up to 20 visits to the property per day.

According to council planning documents, no noise assessment was submitted with the plans but applicants offered that the dog grooming salon could be soundproofed if required.

However council planning officers noted that “associated comings and goings and vehicular movements in the street, loading and unloading the dogs, up to around 20 journeys per day, plus noise from the dogs barking at any time”, was likely to have an impact on neighbours.

This included the plans causing an “unacceptable level of disturbance to nearby residents within an otherwise quiet street”.

The council decision report added: “The proposed use is considered to be of a commercial nature that is not compatible with the residential nature of the estate.

“It is considered likely that the development will lead to the attraction of vehicles to the site without adequate off-street parking resulting in conditions prejudicial to highway safety and contrary to policy ST3 of the Core Strategy and Development Plan.

“The multiple comings and goings to the site, and the potential for noise disturbance from dogs barking is likely to cause an unacceptable level of disturbance to neighbouring occupiers”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.