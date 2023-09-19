Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A danger driver left battered and bruised after crashing into a bus in Sunderland as he drove to watch a boxing bout has been spared jail.

Callum Warwick, 27, was captured on CCTV hobbling from the night-time smash on the A690 Durham Road at Springwell, a court heard.

Warwick, of Coronation Close, Hendon, Sunderland, suffered back injuries and a broken ankle and took himself to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment.

But he was quickly tracked down by police acting on a hunch after they watched CCTV of the crash, which happened at 10.10pm on Saturday, May 20.

Magistrates in South Tyneside condemned Warwick for leaving the scene and jailed him for 12 weeks, suspended for a year.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said: “Officers received a report of a road traffic collision involving an Audi and a Stagecoach service bus.

“It was on the A690, at the junction of Pancras Road and Grindon Lane.

“On arrival, the officers found that the driver of the car had left the scene. There were no injuries to anyone on the bus.

“Sunderland Royal Hospital was checked, and it was found that a male had attended with injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

“Checks also showed Callum Warwick was only a provisional licence holder and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

“On May 21, he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving but was then de-arrested so that he could remain in hospital.

“The airbag of the car was forensically recovered, and analysis showed the defendant had been the driver.

“CCTV from the bus showed the manner of driving and the impact, and also showed the defendant leaving the scene on foot.”

Provisional driver Warwick pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “The only evidence of bad driving is that he proceeded through a red light at speed.

“He’s gone through a red light and strikes the bus. He doesn’t remember the accident.

“The best guess is that he thought that he could get out in front of the bus, but he couldn’t.”

Warwick must also complete 15 rehabilitation days and abide by a 7pm to 7am electronically monitored curfew on Fridays and Saturdays for six weeks.

The self-employed car cleaner was banned from driving for 12 months and must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.