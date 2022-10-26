Samuel Atkinson was behind the wheel of his girlfriend's BMW, which he did not have permission or insurance to drive, when he came to the attention of officers in Sunderland, on August 5.Newcastle Crown Court heard that during a 25 minute chase that followed, Atkinson forced his way through traffic, caused a number of "near misses", drove on the wrong side of single carriageway and went through a red light.

Prosecutor John Crawford told the court Atkinson drove at up to 70mph in a 40mph zone, took roundabouts at 60mph and went around the same roundabout three times at Chester Road in the city.

He then went onto the A19, where he drove at up to 100mph – and then drove even faster before he was eventually stopped at a McDonald's.

He's been dealt with in court.

Mr Crawford told the court: "He drove onto the A1231, where he was travelling at speeds of up to 130mph.

"There were numerous police officers involved in the pursuit at this point."

Mr Crawford said after around 25 minutes and a "number of near-misses" Atkinson brought his vehicle to a halt in a MacDonald's car park.

Atkinson, 31, of Cairo Street, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and taking the vehicle without consent.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Atkinson to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months, with 240 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements.

Atkinson has been banned from the roads for two years and must pass an extended test before he can drive again.

The judge said it was "a very bad piece of dangerous driving" and added: "There were numerous near misses but no accident, no damage was caused to property and nobody was hurt. It seems that is by good luck, good fortune, rather than design."

The judge said he had read a letter from Atkinson, who said he had "panicked" when he saw the police were following him and apologised for the danger he caused.

Police footage from the chase.