Sunderland danger driver hit 70mph in 20mph zones before causing crash going wrong way on A1231 roundabout while fleeing police

Craig Stoker, 24, hit 70mph in 20mph zones in his Audi A4 before zooming onto the A1231 Wessington Way on Thursday, October 14.

Stoker, of Brockley Street, Town End Farm, drove on the wrong side of the road to avoid pursuing police but crashed.

No-one was injured in the collision – and Stoker drove off, only to go off the road soon afterwards, leading to his arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

His antics were described as “highly dangerous” by prosecutor Leanne Duffy at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Duffy told the hearing: “It’s dangerous driving, a highly dangerous police pursuit.

“It’s 70mph in 20mph areas and a collision head on with another vehicle while going the wrong way around a roundabout.”

After being detained, Stoker was found with cocaine and a prohibited extendable offensive baton.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drugs possession and five other offences and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

District Judge Zoe Passfield said his crimes were so serious they could only be dealt with by the higher court.

She told Stoker: “You will get credit for the guilty pleas, but your case is far too serious for this court.”

Stoker also admitted driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Passfield imposed an interim driving ban on Stoker, who attended court with his mum, and granted him unconditional bail.