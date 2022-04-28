Sunderland danger driver could be jailed after getting behind the wheel while banned

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Gooch, 35, was caught at the wheel of a Ford Transit van in Hastings Street, Hendon, on Tuesday, March 1.

Gooch, of Hewitt Avenue, Ryhope, admitted driving while disqualified when he appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside.

The court heard he was at the time subject to an eight-month prison term, suspended for 18 months.

He will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

It was imposed by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court on October 1, 2020, after Gooch pleaded guilty to a dangerous driving charge.

At the same hearing, he was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Magistrates declined to sentence him after being told the judge who handed out the suspended sentence wanted to personally deal with the case.

They were told the judge had specifically requested any breaches of the suspended sentence be reserved to him.

Of his latest offence, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “A police officer was on duty at 4.40pm when he observed the defendant driving a white Transit van.

“The officer stopped the defendant’s vehicle, having recognised him. He asked him to get out and he then checked his details.

“Checks showed that he was disqualified from driving.

“The aggravating factor is that he was carrying a passenger at the time of the incident.”

Jobless Gooch has 14 previous convictions from 27 offences, including one for driving while disqualified in 2008, it was said.

Gooch, who defended himself in court, claimed he had only driven due to a mechanical mishap with the van.

He said a problem with its chassis had made his partner, who was insured and in the passenger seat, too fearful to take the wheel.

Gooch added: “I’m not trying to deny that I was driving. She was too scared to drive. The officer turned up as I was turning it around.”

Capt Alex Castle, chair of the bench, told Gooch: “The judge who sentenced you, he wants you back.”