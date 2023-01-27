Sunderland danger and drug driver wedged car between lampost and railings as he tried to flee police

Kieron Wright, 30, crashed his Ford Focus in Coronation Terrace, North Hylton and was arrested.

Wright, of Rosedale Street, Bishopwearmouth, fled knowing he possessed illegal amphetamine and had smoked cannabis, a court heard.

The amphetamine turned up during a search in the early hours of Friday, November 11, and the cannabis following a roadside swipe and a blood test.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The dad, who has 46 previous convictions, has been handed an interim driving ban after magistrates in South Tyneside adjourned his case for reports.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “An officer was travelling along High Street East at about 1.45am and saw a Ford Focus pass him.

“It headed towards the A1018 on the road south. The driver became aware that police were following.

“He has gone at 50mph in a 30mph area and as he approached the roundabout with Borough Road, the officer put on his sirens.

“He drove in what would appear to be a deliberate attempt to avoid arrest.

“He mounted a footpath on his way to Coronation Place and then mounted it again.

“The car struck a lamppost and railings and became wedged and couldn’t move any further.

“He was the only person in the car and was arrested. He provided a positive drug swipe for cannabis.”

Wright pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of a single wrap of class B amphetamine and drug driving.

The part-time worker also admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

His reading for cannabis derivative THC was 2.2mcg per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

David Wright, defending, said Wright’s escapade had been neither prolonged nor displayed disregard for other road users.

He told the court: “He tells me that he saw the police in his mirror and panicked and drove away.

“He didn’t get very far, he hit a lamppost. I think you will benefit from a pre-sentence report.”

