A repeat offender caught with cocaine while on a suspended sentence has been spared jail - due to his partner’s pregnancy.

Magistrates told homeless Jake Crighton, 24, he had come within a whisker of losing his liberty.

But they said caging him would be unfair on his girlfriend – and instead punished him with a year-long community order.

Crighton was caught with three bags of the class A substance when police raided a house in Goschen Street, Southwick, on Tuesday, May 14.

A body search also turned up three foil wraps of the drug, prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

His crime put him in breach of a 10-week suspended prison sentence, imposed in April for an assault on an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

The court heard magistrates had a duty to activate the suspended sentence unless it was unjust to do so.

After adjourning to consider, Dr Alistair Robson, chair of the bench, told Crighton: “In a nutshell, you’ve got a dreadful record for someone so young.

“Weighing everything up, we’ve decided not to send you to prison, by a whisker. It wouldn’t be fair on your partner and what she’s going through.

“You want to thank your solicitor for keeping you out of prison.”

Crighton, who faced up to 51 weeks behind bars, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine.

Mrs Beck said: “A warrant was executed at an address on Goschen Street.

“Three small bags of a white powder were found in a room. He was searched and found to be in possession of three foil wraps.

“He was taken to Southwick police station and the powder was examined and found to be cocaine.”

In a prepared statement to police after his arrest, Crighton insisted the drugs were for personal use and he was not a dealer.

Heather Bolton, defending, told magistrates they had options not to jail him, adding: “He started using cocaine at 15 years of age.

“His partner is at the back of the court, she is expecting their second child. It’s time he stopped committing crimes and supported his family.”

Magistrates also punished Crighton, who owes the courts £4,200 from past offending, by extending his suspended sentence by six months.

They imposed a nine-month drug rehabilitation order, fined him £40, with a £114 victim surcharge, and ordered the destruction of the drugs.