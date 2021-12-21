Sunderland dad smashed window at pregnant daughter's home while armed with knife

Steven Clark took a taxi to the complainant's house in Sunderland, where she lived with her partner, in the early hours.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had called Clark, who she was not close to, on the phone in March.

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said: "Some ten minutes later he called her back. Her partner answered the call.

"The two men had a conversation as the defendant was travelling towards the house but they did not want him to go over."

The court heard Clark attended the address where he banged on the door before partially climbing through the window he smashed.

His daughter called 999 but as she did so the 40-year-old lunged forward towards her partner with the blade.

The woman then ran towards her mother's address a few doors down whilst still on the phone to the police.

Ms Abstari said: "She reacted quickly and pulled her partner out of the way so he ended up with just a graze to his knee."

Ms Abstari told the court that when Clark was later searched, he was found in possession of a kitchen knife with an eight inch blade.

She added: "On arrest he said something about going to his daughter's rescue and grabbing the knife.

"He was not someone she would turn to for help, they were not close.

"On the 999 call she appears very scared. She was shouting and screaming for about 15 minutes and pleaded with the police to come to her assistance."

In a victim impact statement she said the is "terrified" of her father.

Clark, of Premier Road, Plains Farm, Sunderland, has 26 previous convictions for 46 offences and pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article.

Jamie Adams, mitigating, told the court that Clark has spent 225 days on remand in custody and has had time to think about his alcohol and drug issues.

Mr Adams said: "There are some good factors coming from this.

"He's been doing a lot of good work while in custody. He's been described as a good worker and a worker they wished they had more of.

"Mr Clark still has a job open to him that he's been doing for five years."

Ms Recorder Caroline Goodwin QC told Clark, who appeared over a video link: "You are of age 40 and this is appalling behaviour when you went round to your daughter's home uninvited late at night.

"You broke a window and on the 999 call your daughter is clearly distressed. She was vulnerable because she was pregnant."

However, the judge told Clark she was willing to give another opportunity and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.