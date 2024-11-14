Sunderland dad left ex-wife terrified for family's safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband who subjected his ex-partner of almost two decades to a campaign of abuse in which he threatened to slit her throat and burn her house down has kept his freedom.

Scott Seldon, 38, left the victim terrified for her family's safety after he sent her harmful text messages, voice notes and videos following the break down of their marriage.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair had been together for 18 years and married for 14 before their separation.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "The relationship ended in January 2022 after which the defendant embarked in a campaign of repeated harassment."

Scott Seldon | NP

“On the 2nd of January 2022 (the complainant) confronted the defendant over an affair she believed the defendant was having.

"The defendant was abusive towards her calling her a fat c***."The relationship ended the next day.

"In April 2022 when collecting the children, the defendant asked (the complainant) if she was going out with a new boyfriend to get sh***d."

“He later kicked her car. She stated the defendant was angry at the thought of her seeing someone despite the fact she wasn't seeing anyone.”

Seldon then used his son's phone to message the woman telling her not to contact the police.

But the court heard he began sending her more abusive text messages in February 2022.

He also sent videos threatening to tell the woman's mother "things" but the victim was unclear what he meant.

Mr Pallister added: "The defendant also sent (the complainant) voice notes where he was verbally abusive calling her a fat c*** and threatened to burn her house down and slit her throat."

Seldon, of Muirfield Drive, Usworth, Washington, Tyne and Wear, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to harassment causing fear or violence.

In an impact statement, the woman said she, her children and other family had been left terrified by Seldon's actions.

The court heard relatives had to install cameras outside their houses and locks on letterboxes as a result.

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced Seldon to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for 22 months.

The judge told him: "There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that you repeatedly behaved in a manner which was absolutely out of order."

Joe Hedworth, defending, told the court Seldon accepted his actions were "appalling" but said his client wished to express his apologies to the victim.

Mr Hedworth added that Seldon was a hard-working full-time joiner.

Seldon must complete 200 hours of unpaid work, ten rehabilitation days, and undertake a domestic abuse offender programme. He was also handed a five-year restraining order.