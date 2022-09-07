Sunderland dad has driving ban lifted early after telling judge he had reformed from drug taking and job was in jeopardy

Gavin Corkin, 39, revealed he had been given an ultimatum his employment was on the line - despite his boss being a strong supporter of his work, a court heard.

Corkin, of Amalfi Tower, Farringdon, was banned from the roads for three years on July 7, 2020.

It came after he was caught drug-driving, driving while disqualified and in possession of cocaine on November 11, 2019, charges to which he pleaded guilty.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Making the ban lifting application at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he said his offending had been spurred by the breakdown of his marriage.

He told District Judge Zoe Passfield he had successfully completed the drug rehabilitation element of a court-imposed community order.

And he confirmed he had found employment a year ago with a Sunderland firm, where his works’ partner acted as his driver.

But he revealed two ‘at fault’ accidents by his colleague meant the company could no longer insure him or allow him to drive.

Despite his employer providing a positive reference, Corkin said he had been warned he would lose his job if neither man could take the wheel.

His boss said it would be "with great regret" that he may be forced to do so.

Corkin also said he and his wife were getting back together and he would soon return to the family home.

Judge Passfield told Corkin his employment, strong employer reference, improved domestic circumstances and no further offending acted in his favour.