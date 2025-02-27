Sunderland dad fined for taking ketamine whilst in charge of a vehicle

A Sunderland dad fresh back from a family holiday was seen taking drugs by police when he exited his BMW in a car park, a court heard.

James Hall, 25, ingested depression treatment substance ketamine after stepping from his motor in Padonhill, near Doxford Park.

When confronted on Wednesday, July 17, Hall, of city centre Raine Grove, insisted he had parked up and intended to spend the day at a friend’s nearby home.

Despite his claim he did not intend to drive, he pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, the self-employed construction worker faced being banned from driving.

His solicitor said that could impact his employment prospects and be detrimental to his toddler son and wider family.

District Judge Zoe Passfield instead imposed 10 penalty points, meaning Hall can continue to get to his work appointments by car.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said: “Police were attending a separate incident when they saw, from a stairwell, that cars were parked.

“They saw the defendant in a grey BMW pull into the car park. He appeared agitated. They saw a male hand something to him.

“An officer asked what the white powder was, and he said it was ketamine. He was arrested.

“He has remained out of trouble since 2017, when there was possession of drugs.”

Hall provided a reading in blood for ketamine of 200mcg, against a limit of 20mcg.

Sophie Johnstone, defending, told Judge Passfield she had the option to impose penalty points and not a disqualification.

She added: “On the day of this offence, Mr Hall had just returned from a holiday to Disneyland Paris.

“He was off work and was going to join friends. He pulled up outside a friend’s house. He then ingested the ketamine.

“He was going to spend the day and evening at his friend’s and then get a taxi home. He needs to travel to where the work is.

“Ten points on his licence would seek to dissuade him from further offences. A ban would undoubtedly impact his employment.”

Judge Passfield also fined Hall £490, with a £196 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.