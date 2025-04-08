Sunderland dad fined after being caught almost three times the drink drive limit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A court has heard how a Sunderland dad drove whilst almost three times the drink driving limit to confront shop workers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vikram Sharma, 44, motored his black Audi to the outlet in Hendon, on the evening of Friday, February 14, and went inside.

He was found to be nearly three times the drink drive limit.

But Sharma, of Garesfield, Ryhope Colliery, found his actions backfired when police were tipped off that he had been at the wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They arrested him at the scene and a later evidential breath test at a police station proved his guilt.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he admitted a drink drive charge and was banned from the roads for 25 months.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “It’s shortly after 7pm when officers had cause to attend the liquor market at Gray Road in Hendon.

“The information was that the defendant had attended the shop in an intoxicated state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival, the defendant was seen standing outside, next to his vehicle.

“The driver’s door was open, the engine was running and the headlights were illuminated.

“The keys for the vehicle were found on the defendant and he was identified as showing signs of being drunk.

“He was taken to a police station and the CAMIC breathalyser carried out. He was interviewed but gave no comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CCTV clearly shows the defendant driving to the shop and parking and going into the shop.”

Civil service worker Sharma, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 100mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “He accepts that he was driving and was intoxicated.

“There had been an issue with the shop owners. He’s a man who has previously had a problem with alcohol, but he has sought help for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A disqualification may jeopardise his job if he can’t use public transport, but he accepts he has no one else to blame. It was a foolish mistake.”

Magistrates also fined Sharma £928, with a £371 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Keith McIntosh, chair of the bench, told Sharma: “The bottom line is that there’s no excuse for drink driving. Fortunately, no one was injured.”