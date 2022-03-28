Sunderland dad caught with troubling collection of child abuse images

Brian Merryweather was also found in possession of one extreme pornographic picture after officers raided his home in June 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the offending began in August 2017 after he essentially became confined to being at home as his wife went to work.

Prosecutor Sherif said: "On June 11, 2020 police officers from the paedophile online investigations team attended the defendant's home to execute a search warrant at the premises.

Brian Merryweather.

"A total of 14 devices were found, including memory sticks and an Acer computer tower.

"They were sent for a forensic examination and the images were found to be on these devices, in particular one device."

The court heard 46 category A images were found, 18 in category B, and 15 in category C, depicting children aged from four to 14-years-old.

The 60-year-old, of The Anchorage, Shiney Row, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and one of possessing an extreme pornography image.

Ms Sherif added that Merryweather has seven previous convictions on his record, but none for anything of this type.

Jennifer Coxon, mitigating, said the defendant had lost some contact with family members since the offending came to light.

Ms Coxon added: "It's something he deeply regrets now.

"Whilst this currently crosses the custodial threshold, I would ask to step back from an immediate custodial sentence.

"He acknowledges he deserves punishment here today."

Ms Recorder Geraldine Kelly told Merryweather: "Courts view these cases very seriously because in order for the images to be made, children must be sexually abused.

"The offences are aggravated by the high volume of images you had in your possession and the fact there were moving images you had in your collection.

"There is mitigation, and that is you don't have similar previous convictions.

"The pre-sentence report does contain the fact you are remorseful and you accept what you have done.

"The offences do cross the custodial threshold, that much is clear."

However, the judge sentenced Merryweather to 16 months behind bars, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and a four-month electrically monitored tag.

He must also abide by a sexual harm prevention order and the sex offender's register for ten years.

