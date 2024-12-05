A Sunderland dad caught with guns while taking his son shooting has had the weapons destroyed.

Bryan Hutchinson, 42, came entirely peacefully when police pulled him over as he drove his boy to a makeshift outdoor rifle range.

Hutchinson, of Partick Road, Pennywell, was caught in their sights on Claxheugh Road, North Hylton, on Saturday, October 19, South Tyneside Magistrate’s Court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

They had been tipped off that weapons were in the vehicle and two air rifles, two air pistols and ammunition were found, prosecutor Holly Clegg said.

He complied entirely when questioned at the roadside and and explained how the youngster enjoyed blasting at bottles out of the way of the public.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told police had since spoken to him and directed him to a legal gun centre to satisfy all his son’s firing desires.

Ms Clegg added: “An officer was tasked after a report of a firearm. A van being driven by the defendant was stopped.

“He was extremely cooperative and had with him two rifles and two pistols.

“He explained that he took his son to Claxheugh Rocks to shoot at glass and canisters.”

Hutchinson, a self-employed window cleaner, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a firearm and suitable ammunition in public.

He has four previous convictions on his record but nothing since 2004, it was revealed.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said Hutchinson may have failed to properly understand the legalities around gun possession.

Mr Ahmed said the weapons were styled for juniors to use, adding: “He tells me he had been taking his 12-year-old son shooting.

“He has been fully compliant with the police. There’s been further discussions with the police, and he has been escorted to a shooting centre in Washington.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Hutchinson £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge – and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the guns.

She told him: “I give you credit for your guilty pleas. I take account that you’ve been out of trouble for a number of years.

“This seems to have been a genuine misunderstanding on your part.”