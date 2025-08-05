A Sunderland dad became resistant to arrest – because he wanted his false teeth back from a property he had been in, a court heard.

Michael Johnson, 35, did not go quietly and stood his ground when officers tried to place him in the back of their vehicle on Thursday, March 6.

Johnson, of Toward Street, Hendon, showed his displeasure after being detained outside a house in Cambridge Avenue, Donwell, Washington, on an unrelated matter.

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said the defendant was not violent but did tense up, causing backup to be summoned.

He told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers were tasked with attending an address.

“An officer has gone inside the property to speak to the complainant, while another has stayed outside.

“The officer who went upstairs has returned outside and has spoken to Mr Johnson.

“He was resistant and refused to go into the back of the police vehicle.

“He stated that his false teeth were still in the property. He tensed himself.

“The officers had to call for further units. It was deliberate but caused minor harm.”

Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing police in the execution of their duty.

He has nine previous convictions from 16 offences, the last in July 2018 for an unrelated matter.

Ben Hurst, defending, said Johnson had been diagnosed with anxiety and other medical conditions for which he was receiving professional support.

He added: “He accepts that his behaviour was unreasonable and stopped the officers from doing other jobs.

“He apologises for what he has done. The background is that there was a family breakdown the previous Christmas.

“He has a daughter with a previous partner who had not seen much of.

“He was homeless at the time of this incident but is now living at the YMCA in Sunderland.

“Importantly, the child contact issues have been resolved.

“The reason this offence happened has now been resolved. His focus now is on his daughter.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Johnson £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

She told him: “It’s good to hear that things are more positive now than they were in March.”